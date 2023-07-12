Another man, juvenile charged in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Pagedale

Three adults and two juveniles are now facing charges in connection with the shooting death.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — Another man and another juvenile are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Pagedale, Missouri, last week.

Steven Marion, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death of Jaylin Johnson. A juvenile was also charged in connection with the case and is in juvenile detention.

Marion is the third adult to be charged in the case. The other two, 29-year-old Kenneth Hall and 18-year-old Darnesha Thomas-Perry, are facing the same charges as Marion. Two juveniles were also charged in connection with the case.

According to an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Hall was with a group seen riding a westbound MetroLink train. Video footage showed him making a plan with others in the group and pointing at Johnson, who was on the train talking with two women that were part of Hall's group.

Hall, who was wearing a ski mask, and his group exited the train with Johnson at the Rock Road Station in Pagedale.

Johnson was shot and killed a short walk from the station. The group then reboarded an eastbound MetroLink train, with Hall seen on video sporting the same black ski mask and holding Johnson's gun, according to the Major Case Squad investigation. The group rode together on the train until disembarking in the city of St. Louis.

Officers later found Johnson lying in the eastbound lanes of St. Charles Rock Road. His cell phone and firearm were stolen, and his pockets were turned inside out.