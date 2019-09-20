ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she tracked her husband with GPS and crashes into a car he was inside of.

Tinsley Atwood, 37, was charged with first-degree stalking and second-degree assault in connection with the Thursday morning incident.

According to charging documents, Atwood and the victim are in the process of a divorce and have a child together. At around 1 a.m., Atwood left the 5-year-old child home alone to confront her husband.

He was in his car with another woman on Brentwood Boulevard when she found him, so she intentionally crashed into the car until her car stopped working, charging documents said.

Police also said she has threatened victim multiple times.

Her bond was set at $30,000, cash only. Both charges are felonies.

More local news:

RELATED: 'Worst feeling in the world' | Teen calls 911 after mom shot in head

RELATED: Gov. Parson announces plan to help curb violent crime in St. Louis area

RELATED: Missouri man becomes 8th person in the US to die from vaping-related illness