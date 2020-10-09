"Regardless of what your worldview is, this should cause you to be sick to your stomach," CMPD's Major Ryan Butler said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a five-year-old girl in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Elgywood Lane Wednesday night. CMPD was called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old Amani Barringer inside with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.

CMPD said the child was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 14-year-old suspect still at the home. At the conclusion of the suspect’s interview with Homicide Unit detectives, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said at the time of the shooting, two teenage family members were in the home.

"This morning, there was a five-year-old girl who got up and had breakfast and played, and now that five-year-old girl's not with us anymore, and I don't have a good explanation," CMPD's Major Ryan Butler said. "What I can tell you is this, none of that matters in the sense that regardless of what caused it, there's a five-year-old little girl who's not alive right now."

Major Butler said homicide detectives, crime scene investigators are patrolling the scene and canvassing the apartment complex to gather more information. CMPD asks if anyone knows anything about the case, to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Citing other recent homicides in Charlotte, Butler said until the community cares, nothing will change.

"Regardless of what your worldview is, this should cause you to be sick to your stomach," Butler said.