Chase spans 2 counties, ends in St. Louis County near Lambert airport

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for some time but they reopened at around 10 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police pursuit spanned two counties Wednesday night.

It started in O'Fallon, Missouri and headed eastbound on Interstate 70 at around 9 p.m. and ended on that same highway in St. Louis County near Fee Fee Road in Bridgeton. O'Fallon police say all of their officers were out on the pursuit.

It's unclear what sparked the chase.

The search moved off the exit into the Super Park garage on Natural Bridge.

No other information about the chase has been provided.