Cherokee residents furious after hearing no charges against shooting suspect

"I think it's ridiculous they didn't charge here today. They failed us," said business owner Brittany Morris.

ST. LOUIS — "That was the most terrifying thing ever," Brittany Morris, a business owner on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis, said.

Morris is talking about the night of terror she, her staff, volunteers and customers experienced on Saturday.

"It was terrifying. I'm still not okay," said Morris.

St. Louis police say around 7:30 Saturday night gunshots rang out during a Cinco de Mayo Festival.

Morris' security cameras caught the chaos on video.

"I just heard 'Move! Get down! Get down!" recalled Morris.

She says dozens of festivalgoers ran for their lives, right inside her shop.

"We had people who ran out our basement. People ran out our back door. People were hiding in my front area. I'm also a nurse and I was administering first aid to bleeding people," she said.

On Monday, St. Louis police released surveillance photos of a woman and a man they believe are responsible for the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, police said they arrested the female suspect. The department filed for first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.

However, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office refused to charge the woman, citing "lack of evidence and the victim refuses to assist."

"Why would they do that? She caused chaos. She caused uproar. I suffered a minor cut on my arm when people rushed inside my shop," Morris said.

That chaos came less than 24 hours after another shooting on Cherokee Street that left two people dead and Morris' front window shot out.

Morris cannot believe the female suspect is no longer in custody.

"I think that's absolutely terrible. We have to understand what message are we sending to the public like you guys are literally sending her the message that she's the big bad wolf. After both of those shootings, I am now closing my business indefinitely," Morris said.

Prosecutors' decision not to file charges Wednesday comes less than a week after an embattled Kim Gardner announced she's resigning on June 1.

"The victim may not want to prosecute, that doesn't matter. I think what's really going on is this Circuit Attorney's Office is in some disarray," Dr. Anders Walker, St. Louis University law professor and 5 On Your Side legal analyst, said.

"I think the public just has to hold up until there's a new circuit attorney and they get that office running again because the next few weeks could be a little scary," added Dr. Walker.

"I would just say they failed us and it's a complete, big disappointment," Morris said.

Police are still looking for the male suspect.