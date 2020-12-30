Police looking for 2 people who broke into, stole from Macy's in Chesterfield Mall

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Chesterfield police at 636-537-3000

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for two people who broke into the Macy's store in the Chesterfield Mall early Monday morning and stole a "large amount of merchandise".

Police said they responded to the store after a burglar alarm went off at around 1:30 Monday morning. By the time they arrived at the store at 49 Chesterfield Mall Drive, the suspects were already gone.

Surveillance video from the store showed two people with full garbage bags trying to force their way out of the store unsuccessfully.

Police did not provide any other information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Chesterfield police at 636-537-3000.