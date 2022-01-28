Police: Chesterfield man facing sex abuse charges after kidnapping young girl

John Low is facing several charges including rape, sodomy and child molestation.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Chesterfield man is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped and sexually abused a teenage girl.

The Chesterfield Police Department and FBI were investigating a report of a kidnapping involving a young girl from out of state which led them to 38-year-old John Low’s house Wednesday.

Officials arrested Low at his home and found the young girl.

According to charging documents, the 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Manhattan, Kansas, on Monday.

When police searched the girl’s phone, it showed conversations with a user on the website Omegle. The user used #runaway and told the girl to factory reset her phone before leaving it behind. Police connected the user’s IP address to Low.

When police found the girl at Low’s home, she was wearing a dog collar, the documents stated. Low told police he was looking for a long-term relationship with the girl.

When police searched his home, they found multiple sex toys, retraining devices and infant toys.

Low was charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. He is also facing federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

He is being held without bond.