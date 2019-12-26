CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Five men are accused of stealing about $7,200 worth of UGG boots and Coach purses from a Chesterfield outlet mall earlier this month.

At least one of the thefts was caught on camera. Chesterfield police are hoping someone can help them identify the thieves.

Surveillance video from Dec. 8 showed five men walk in one by one to the UGG store at St. Louis Premium Outlets. They’re each seen grabbing a stack of up to four pairs of shoes and then they briskly walk out of the store.

The boots were worth about $3,200.

A few minutes later, the same five men pulled off another huge haul, Chesterfield police reported. The men stole about $4,000 worth of purses from the Coach Outlet.

In all, the men made off with about $7,200 worth of stolen items in a matter of moments, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at 636-536-3000.

