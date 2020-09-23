x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Chesterfield police seize drugs after car crash

The driver of the car has been charged with DWI, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance
Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Charges were issued after Chesterfield police seized drugs, a gun and money following a car crash Monday night.

Police seized the items after a single car rollover crash on Eatherton near Wildhorse Creek Road.

The driver of the car has been charged with DWI – drugs, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – trafficking.

The driver was injured in the crash, but police did not give an update on the driver’s condition.

No other information about been released about the incident.

All of the items pictured below were seized as a result of a single car rollover crash on Eatherton near Wildhorse Creek...

Posted by Chesterfield Police Department on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Related Articles