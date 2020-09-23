Chesterfield police seize drugs after car crash

The driver of the car has been charged with DWI, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Charges were issued after Chesterfield police seized drugs, a gun and money following a car crash Monday night.

Police seized the items after a single car rollover crash on Eatherton near Wildhorse Creek Road.

The driver of the car has been charged with DWI – drugs, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – trafficking.

The driver was injured in the crash, but police did not give an update on the driver’s condition.

No other information about been released about the incident.