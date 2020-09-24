Chesterfield police searching for suspect who shot man in SkyZone parking lot

Barrett Ivy, 33, is wanted for first-degree assault

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield police have identified a suspect who they say shot a man in the parking lot of SkyZone over the weekend.

Barrett Ivy, 33, is wanted for first-degree assault. His last known address is on Apple Blossom Court in Florissant. He may be driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with Missouri license plate number EE7 X6H, according to Chesterfield police.

The two men were arguing in the parking lot Saturday evening when the shooting happened. Chesterfield police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about Ivy's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department's detective bureau at 636-537-3000.

