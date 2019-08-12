CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Target in Chesterfield that closed because of a fire inside the store has reopened.

The store has been closed since the Saturday after Thanksgiving. On that busy shopping day, someone started a fire in the home section of the store, leading to an evacuation and damage in the store.

Target officials held an official reopening of the location Sunday morning. First responders with the Monarch Fire Protection District and Chesterfield Police Department were thanked at a ribbon cutting ceremony for their efforts the day the fire started.

Police are still searching for whoever started the fire. They also believe that same person is responsible for stealing nearly $50,000 worth of jewelry from a nearby Macy’s store shortly after the fire started. The businesses are about five minutes apart.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

READ MORE: Police looking for man who stole $50,000 worth of jewelry from Macy’s shortly after fire at Target

Latest local headlines: