CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield police believe a deadly shooting and a house fire in Wildwood are connected.

A woman was shot and killed at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 16600 block of Crossover Lane in Chesterfield, police confirmed.

Investigators believe after the gunman shot the woman he took her car back to a house on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood, which is across the street from Lafayette High School. Emergency crews responded to a fire at the house. They found a body in the house that they believe is the gunman.

Police in Chesterfield and St. Louis County are leading the investigation. They have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

