ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden responded Monday to the killing of a 6-year-old boy, speaking out at a march for peace.

"If we don't come together, there's nothing deterring that kind of brazen, bold behavior,” Chief Hayden told the crowd of marchers. “If we don't come together and say that won't be tolerated in our neighborhoods, the shooters are emboldened to do that over and over again."

Chief Hayden got choked up when he explained his personal connection to the boy who was killed, David Birchfield.

"He went to Gateway School on Jefferson. My daughter happens to work there. And, of course, it was a sad day there as they told the kindergartners that their friend won't be back,” Hayden said.

Birchfield was killed and his sister was critically hurt when someone opened fire on their family’s car Saturday, police said.

Monday’s march for peace was already planned, scheduled to coincide with Black History Month, but the weekend killing punctuated the need for change.

“This march, for me, is a march against that mentality that says, ‘I can do whatever I want.’ This community will hold people like that accountable,” Hayden said.

More than 100 people showed up in a cold, steady rain to walk against violence.

"We need to figure out a way to learn how to live with each other,” Joan Hubbard said.

They’re hoping the march will work.

"We're praying that it will,” Reginald Slaughter said.

Organizers said the march was intended to kick off a week of peace. They encouraged those who participated to resolve their disputes this week.