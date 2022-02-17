Local child advocacy group sees more sex crime perpetrators reaching victims through Snapchat

The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri interviewed six minors within the last two weeks who met their perpetrators after communicating through Snapchat.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Over the last two weeks, Amy Robins, the Forensic Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, has seen an increase in sex crimes involving the use of social media.

"We've seen six children who have met their perpetrators online specifically through the app Snapchat," Robins said.

Last Friday, 41-year-old Erik Zerr was arrested by O'Fallon police and now faces charges for statutory rape and sodomy involving a minor under the age of 14.

Sergeant Tony Michalka said Zerr used Snapchat to reach the victim.

"The suspect, Mr. Zerr, was using a common social media app to communicate with the individual, the child and then was able to meet up personally in person with the child which was the time the crime did occur," Michalka said.

"There's a lot of anonymity that comes with Snapchat. There's a lot of tools within it that are meant to help draw users in including teenagers and kids and put them at huge risk when you have individuals like Mr. Zerr who are targeting children and taking advantage of their vulnerabilities," Robins said.

Prevention Education Program Director Porsha Thorpe researches trends that perpetrators look for in their victims.

"Most of the time they're targeting a victim that might not have a lot friends at school, might spend a lot of extra time on social media. That perpetrator really just looks for what that child is missing and tries to fill that void," Thorpe said.

"We're seeing an increase in those stranger cases, but it's all coming from the social media component," Robins said.

Thorpe encourages parents to talk to their kids bout internet safety often.

"Something consistent that you're always asking, what are doing on your phone, let me check this, hey let's not take our devices in a closed room. At the end of the night, we turn in our devices. Having those consistent conversations with a child now becomes their normal," Thorpe said.

St. Charles County police are concerned that Zerr could have more victims.

His first court appearance was on Monday. He pleaded not guilty.