Child in critical condition after finding gun, shooting self in north St. Louis

Police said the boy found a gun and he was shot and injured when it went off in his hand.

ST. LOUIS — A boy is in critical condition after police said he got a hold of a gun and was injured when it went off in his hand in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was brought to a St. Louis hospital at around 1:50 p.m. with a possible graze wound. Police said the boy was conscious and breathing when he arrived at the hospital, but they later updated that he was in critical condition with unstable vital signs.

Police did not say how old the child was.

"Preliminary information is that the incident occurred in the 3500 block of N. 11th Street and that the victim got ahold of a handgun that discharged and struck him," a statement from police said.

No other information about the circumstances of the shooting have been provided.

As of 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were investigating in the area of the reported shooting. Officers put up police tape around a multi-family residential building.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating.

According to data tracked by 5 On Your Side, this is at least the 46th child 17 and under to be shot in the city of St. Louis this year.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html