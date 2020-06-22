Child missing for hours after car was stolen from north St. Louis gas station

The child was found safe and reunited with his family

The child's father parked his car at the Moto Mart gas station near Riverview and I-270 around 12:30 on Monday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. While he was inside, a group of people jumped into the Pontiac G8 and drove off.

A witness tried to chase the car on the interstate but lost track of it.

Around 3:45 a.m., the child was found safe near the intersection of Duke Drive and Chambers Road in Moline Acres -- about five miles away from the gas station.

