Child killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis Monday

Police said it happened near Shulte Avenue and Park Lane in north city Monday evening

ST. LOUIS — A small child was killed in a hit and run crash Monday evening in St. Louis.

The collision happened at about 8:36 p.m. near Shulte Avenue and Park Lane in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north city, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department dispatchers confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Emergency responders rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead, police said.

The car that hit the child did not stop and drove away from the scene.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle responsible. They also haven’t released the age of the child.

The police department's accident reconstruction team is handing the investigation.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.