St. Louis County man charged with molesting young girls

Police are asking for any other potential victims to come forward

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man has been charged with molesting young girls and over the span of three decades and now police are looking for any other potential victims to come forward.

The prosecuting attorney's office issued warrants on 59-year-old Aaron McAllister for three counts of first-degree child molestation.

According to the probable cause statement, two victims reported that McAllister would sneak into their bedrooms at night and molest them. One of the victims said the abuse started when she was 4 years old and continued until she was 9. Another said she was abused between 4 and 8 years of age.

A third victim told police she was 4 to 5 years old when she was abused.

Police said the incidents took place in the early 1990s until 2007.

It's not clear how McAllister knew his alleged victims.

McAllister is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.