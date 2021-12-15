Police: Multiple children sexually assaulted by Illinois man at in-home daycare

The victims in this case are all under the age of 5, police said.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — An Effingham man is accused of sexually assaulting several children at an in-home daycare.

A grand jury indicted Martin D. Hubbard, 66, Wednesday on eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child younger than 13. The victims in this case are all under the age of 5, police said.

The Effingham Police Department first received a report about Hubbard late in August. The report accused him of sexually assaulting someone at an in-home daycare in the 1000 block of Grove Place. As police continued their investigation, they found multiple children were victims. An exact number of victims wasn’t released.

Hubbard was taken into custody Monday. His bond was set at $800,000, with 10% to apply for bail. If he posts bail, there are several conditions he must follow. Hubbard will have to wear a GPS device, he can’t come into contact with anyone under the age of 18, he can’t contact any of the victims or their families, and he can’t go to any public park or be within 500 feet of a school.

Each predatory criminal sexual assault to a child charge has a mandatory sentence of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. If Hubbard were found guilty of counts involving two different people, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison, police said.

The case is being investigated by the Effingham City Police Department and Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.