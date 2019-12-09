ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child has died after he was shot in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

The boy who is under the age of 5 was shot in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue and was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said the child was either 3 or 4 years old. A exact age has not been confirmed.

Westview Middle School is located blocks from the shooting scene. A spokesperson for the Riverview Gardens School District said no schools were put on lockdown.

Sky5 showed a scene of several police cars at Laurel Park Apartments.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

In 2019, 20 children have been shot and killed in the St. Louis area.

