Child shot in the back in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A boy was shot in the back and injured in St. Louis Tuesday night, police said.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was shot in the back near the intersection of Clarence and Labadie avenues at about 9 p.m.

Police did not provide an exact age but said the victim was a juvenile. Police did not know how serious his injuries were.

The boy is the 56th child to be injured or killed by gunfire in St. Louis in 2022, according to 5 On Your Side data.

No other information was provided.