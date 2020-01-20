ST. LOUIS — A child was injured after shots were fired into a vehicle in south St. Louis Monday morning, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

The call initially came in for a shooting in the 4000 block of Chippewa, but police said they believe the shots actually were fired in the 3900 block of Ray.

Police officials confirmed with 5 On Your Side the boy is 9 years old. He suffered a graze wound, fire officials added. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with a minor head injury and is stable, police said.

'At this time we do not believe the juvenile was struck by gunfire,' police clarified Monday morning. They did not know exactly how the child was injured.

A black sedan at the crime scene had a shattered window on the back passenger side.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is the latest shooting involving a child in St. Louis. The 9-year-old shot Monday morning is the 10th child shot in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County since the start of 2020. The victims range in age from 1 to 17 years old.

One of the shootings ended in the death of the child. Timothy Lucas was killed Saturday night in north St. Louis. He was 14 years old and from Washington Park, Illinois.

