Police: Young child injured after shooting himself in the hand

Officers arrived at the scene to find a boy believed to be 5 years old with a gunshot wound to his finger

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a young boy was shot in the City of St. Louis Friday morning.

Police were called at 11:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue, which is in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Officers arrived to find a child with a gunshot wound to his hand. Police believe he’s about 5 years old.

Emergency crews rushed the boy to a nearby hospital. Police described his injuries as not life-threatening.

At this time, the police investigation suggests the boy shot himself in the finger, but a preliminary report added that the investigation is early and officers are still at the scene.

No other details about the circumstances were released. St. Louis police anticipate releasing more details Friday afternoon.

The boy injured Friday is one of at least 61 children 17 and younger injured by gunfire in St. Louis this year, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html