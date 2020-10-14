11-year-old girl shot in St. Louis

Police said the girl was found shot inside a residence Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Garrison Avenue, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, around 4:50 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl was found inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. Police have not provided the girl's condition.

No other details have been made available. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.