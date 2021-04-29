Shooting leaves 3-year-old boy injured in St. Louis

The boy was on the porch of a home with a parent when they heard gunfire

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot in St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., St. Louis police received a call about a shooting after a 3-year-old boy arrived at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg/buttocks.

The preliminary investigation suggests the boy was on the porch of a home in the 4600 block of Labadie Avenue with a parent when they heard gunfire. After realizing the boy was struck, he was taken to the hospital.

Police haven’t given an update on the boy’s condition but said his vitals were stable.

No other information about the shooting has been released. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

