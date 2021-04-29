Shooting leaves 3-year-old boy injured in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot in St. Louis Wednesday night.
At around 8:30 p.m., St. Louis police received a call about a shooting after a 3-year-old boy arrived at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg/buttocks.
The preliminary investigation suggests the boy was on the porch of a home in the 4600 block of Labadie Avenue with a parent when they heard gunfire. After realizing the boy was struck, he was taken to the hospital.
Police haven’t given an update on the boy’s condition but said his vitals were stable.
No other information about the shooting has been released. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/