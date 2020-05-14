BOA Pres. Lewis Reed on child burglary suspects | 'It's disturbing and proves we have work to do'

"There aren't any words that can truly capture the gravity of it all," says St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

ST. LOUIS — Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a 7-year-old boy was shot in his leg.

A 12-year-old hit by debris.

According to a police report, a man told St. Louis police he saw the pair and another 12-year-old boy climb through a broken window of a home he was remodeling on North 20th Street near Benton Avenue.

Fearing for his safety, the 23-year-old man fired one shot at the children.

"I just cannot believe a seven-year-old is accused of breaking into somebody's home," said 78-year-old Mary Dickerson, who lives down the street. "Where are his parent? He should have been at home."

"There aren't any words really that truly capture the gravity of it all," said Lewis Reed, the President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

The violent and bold crimes, allegedly committed at the hands of children, have also stunned Reed.

"It's disturbing and I think it shows we have some work to do. We're gonna have to deploy Cure Violence and get out in front of these things, reach kids, support their parents and address these issues at their root cause," Reed said.

Reed said Cure Violence, a Chicago-based, proactive program that's slated to set up three sites in St. Louis, should help curb such crimes. The initiative has more than $6 million in funding and was supposed to begin this spring.

However, Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson's Office, now tells 5 On Your Side "Chicago's stricter stay-at-home orders" due to COVID-19 have "impacted their ability to open the first site in St. Louis.

Long also said "even though all the people are hired for the first site, we are hopeful to have it up and running for June 1."