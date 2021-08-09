South city shooting leaves 2 children, man injured

All of the victims were conscious and breathing at the scene

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two children and an adult were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, St. Louis police were called to the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood for a shooting.

Police said one man and two children were injured in the shooting. Police believe the approximate ages of the children are 4 and 9 years old.

All of the victims were conscious and breathing at the scene and were taken to a hospital.

No other information about the shooting has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html