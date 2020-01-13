CLAYTON, Mo. — A woman is facing charges after leaving her three children in the car alone in December 2019.

According to charging documents, Jamie Deweese left her three children in the car alone in Clayton without heat or blankets while the temperature outside was below freezing on Dec. 17, 2019.

She's facing three second-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a children.

Clayton police said Deweese’s car was stopped in a traffic lane at the time. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Police said the children were left in the car for 15 minutes.

The father of the children walked away to get gas and when he didn't return, the mother left the children to go find him, Clayton police said.

‘Suspect acted with criminal negligence which created a risk to the health of the children,’ court documents said.

Other local stories

Man left woman to drown after truck crashed into creek, police say

Police identify man found dead in the Shaw neighborhood

17-year-old injured in shooting in Spanish Lake