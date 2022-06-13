2 children shot in home in Tower Grove South neighborhood

One of the girls was grazed in the head by a bullet, and the other was shot in the arm, according to St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — Two girls have been injured after multiple gunshots were fired from an alley through a window into a home Monday morning.

A 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl sustained injuries from gunshot wounds after several shots were fired just after 1 a.m. into the home in the 3500 block of South Spring Avenue in south St. Louis, Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

One of the girls was grazed in the head by a bullet, and the other was shot in the arm. Larson said on the scene of the shooting that both girls were in critical condition, but their vitals were stable. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, he said.

Larson said both girls were stable enough to walk to the ambulance, Larson said. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The girls are estimated to be the 61st and 62nd children shot in St. Louis in 2022, according to data compiled by 5 On Your Side.

No other information about the shooting was available.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it is able to be confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html