2 children shot within 3 hours Thursday in St. Louis

The shootings happened within a mile of one another in north city

ST. LOUIS — Two children were shot within a three-hour timespan in St. Louis Thursday. Both of them survived their injuries.

The first shooting involved a 15-year-old boy. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for help at 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood on the edge Wells-Goodfellow.

Police said the teen was shot in his leg. He was alert and breathing when officers arrived. The shooting is being investigated as an assault at this time.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The second child was found with a gunshot wound at 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrived in the area of Roosevelt Place and Clara Avenue, which is less than a mile north of the first shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Responding officers said the child was shot in the thigh and was alert and breathing. Police did not say whether the victim is a boy or a girl or how old they area.

Police have not released any further details about either shooting.