Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask

Charging documents say Timothy Taylor, 29, was arrested across the street from the church with three loaded firearms in his possession

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former church employee in St. Louis County has been arrested and charged with terrorist threats and stalking church employees after he was asked to wear a mask while inside the church.

Charges filed on Dec. 21 say that Timothy Percy Taylor, 29, worked at Radiant Life in Christ Church on Jennings Station Road. On Dec. 6, court documents state a fellow employee asked Taylor to put on a mask while inside the church. In response, the victim told police, Taylor threatened to "pop" the employee and "shoot up the whole church."

Taylor was fired from the church the same day, but witnesses told police Taylor returned on several occasions to sit in the church parking lot. Court documents also say Taylor sent threatening text messages to the coworker and their family.