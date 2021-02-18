Police looking for suspect caught on camera robbing Circle K at gunpoint

Surveillance photos show the suspect in jeans, a light green jacket, yellow mask, and black boots

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department needs your help identifying and finding a Circle K robbery suspect.

Police say a man in his early 20s is wanted for first degree robbery.

It happened on Monday at 10:51 p.m. at the Circle K on 1514 Hampton Avenue.

Surveillance photos show the suspect in jeans, a light green jacket, yellow mask, and black boots.

According to the police report, the suspect went behind the counter and displayed a handgun before taking money and fleeing the scene on foot.

Information on the amount of money taken from the Circle K has not been released.

This isn’t the only robbery St. Louis police have dealt with in the past week.

Officers are also searching for three serial robbers, linked to seven robberies in the St. Louis area. Their last recorded robbery was on February 12.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a detective at 314-444-0100.