ST. LOUIS — By our count, since Saturday, there have been at least 15 attempted or successful carjackings.

That puts the total for the year well over 270.

Terry Cochran is one of the latest victims.

"I was checking text messages and emails," said Cochran. "Then all of a sudden I realized, there was something in my peripheral vision."

Terry Cochran was inside his idling car Tuesday night, when he found himself looking into the eyes of a man with a gun.

"You know it’s fight or flight and I thought I’d get shot either way so I just tried to get away," he said.

Terry got away, but not before the gunman was able to fire shot into his door.

"There’s a ... I felt I had a sense of what’s safe, what’s not. Good street, bad street. I’ve been living in the city for 15 years and then to have something like this happen, I’ve had to throw all of those assumptions away," he said.

He's now joined a club he never wanted to join, one that is frustrated with city leaders. One of those leaders is Circuit Attorney Kim Garnder, St. Louis's top prosecutor.

We asked Gardner if carjacking is a problem in St. Louis.

"I mean right now, what is a problem is violent crime and carjackings are included in violent crime. And since I’ve been Circuit Attorney for the city of STL, that has been the focus, how do we address violent crime? We must do that in strategic and partnership ways," said Gardner.

We asked Gardner if her office had numbers to back up the carjacking cases she's prosecuted.

"I can’t give specific numbers but we’ve been working well with the feds. US Attorney Jeff Jensen is a key integral (sic) part of our process because, as you know, the number of carjackings have gone up but at the same time we are working diligently with the Police Chief and local law enforcement along with the Public Safety director to address carjackings and violent crime," she said.

Gardner's spokeswoman told me off camera that her office does not statistically track carjackings, but is open to doing so as the city continues to battle the epidemic.

Gardner has stern words for the police officers, former prosecutors from her office and defense attorney's that have been critical of her office's performance.

"These cases are very complex, violent crime has been an issue for as long as I’ve been alive in this city, so to have this false narrative that the prosecutor’s office has given up and chosen not to prosecute these cases is simply false," said Gardner.

We asked Gardner about the numerous departures from her office in the last two years.

"Like I said before, turnover is expected when you have a new CA, a new administration. In any case, the job is still being done," she said.

We also asked Gardner what grade she would give her staff for prosecuting violent crimes.

"I think it would be reckless to give a grade because violent crime is very complex in the city of St. Louis," said Gardner. "But I think we are doing the work, it’s a tough job, and I commend everyone who works in my office as well as the police department in moving forward on violent cases."

In the meantime, Terry is counting his blessings that the only casualty of his encounter, was just a little car paint.

"You realize how lucky you were," said Cochran.

