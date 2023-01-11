Armed suspects rob St. Louis vet clinic of Ketamine and other drugs

They held up employees at the City Paws Veterinary Clinic in the Shaw neighborhood Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — A group of four or five men wearing all black track suits robbed a veterinary clinic in St. Louis at gunpoint Tuesday.

The robbers held up the City Paws Veterinary Clinic on Vandeventer Avenue in the city's Shaw neighborhood Tuesday just as employees were closing at about 6 p.m.

The men ordered people to the back of the clinic at gunpoint and demanded that they open a locker that contained controlled substances. They specifically asked for Ketamine and took several vials of other drugs and cash, according to a police source.

They left in a maroon SUV, last seen driving north along Vandeventer Avenue.

Police say the clinic had the right measures in place, including how their products were locked and secured.

The victims described the suspects in their late teens and early 20s, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 1 inches tall with slender builds, wearing all black clothes and black masks. One victim described their clothing as Nike track suits.

Ketamine is also called Special K and is often used as a date rape drug. It is a short-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects. It can be injected or mixed with other liquids, snorted or smoked, according to the DEA.

