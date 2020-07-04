CLAYTON, Mo. — Police are looking for three people responsible for a robbery at a CVS in Clayton that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the CVS in the 8100 block of Clayton Road around 3:50 a.m. A man in his 30s went into the store and indicated he had a weapon. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the register. Police said he was accompanied by a woman.

Both fled the scene in a car driven by a third person. They were last seen traveling southbound on Brentwood Boulevard.

The car is described as a silver Nissan Rogue with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-290-8420 or CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 or by email at: tips@stlrcs.org

