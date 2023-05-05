Clinton County man pleads guilty to shooting neighbor's Siberian Husky

"I know it will never bring Trigger back but I hope this case can show what the penalties for shooting a family pet could bring," said owner Hobie Timmons.

An Aviston man pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge in the shooting death of his neighbor's dog.

The Clinton County State's Attorney's office confirmed Dale E. Litteken, 62, pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty in the death of Trigger, a Siberian Husky.

Litteken was ordered to serve five weekends in jail and 18 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus fees and court costs, as well as undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Tigger was killed on Dec. 9 in Clinton County. Hobie Timmons, Trigger's owner, said his world turned upside down that Friday afternoon when his mailman texted him that he found Tigger on the ground and bleeding.

Timmons said Litteken claimed he shot Trigger because he was being aggressive.

“The neighbor warned me before that if I didn’t tie him up he was going to kill him,” Timmons told 5 On Your Side in December. “He shot him at close range with a shotgun. Trigger walked down an easement road bleeding to make it home. He ended up dying in my yard.”

“He let that dog lay there and suffer. That’s what bothers me the most," he said.

Timmons was vocal in demanding justice for his dog and his family. A post he made showing Trigger dead on the back of a pickup truck garnered support from across the nation.

He also had a motorcycle made in honor of his dog that said "Justice for Trigger."

"His lawyer said Dale had enough and wanted to move on with his life," Timmons said in reaction to Litteken's guilty plea. "We had so much evidence against him. The Clinton County Sheriff Department did an awesome job on this case. The States Attorney and his assistants too. I’m thankful for the outcome. I know it will never bring Trigger back but I hope this case can show what the penalties for shooting a family pet could bring.”