CAHOKIA, Ill. — Police are looking for two robbery suspects, who witnesses say robbed a Cahokia liquor store wearing "Scream movie style" costume masks over their faces. The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.



Police say the two male suspects entered the County Line Liquors store, at 2913 Camp Jackson Road, in Cahokia, wearing dark clothes and the masks. Both suspects were armed with handguns. A shot was fired when they entered the store. No one was struck or injured by the gunfire.

Both subjects climbed over the counter and placed the employees at gunpoint on the floor and then removed money from the register and office. Both subjects then fled on foot west from the store. There were no other persons in the store at the time of the robbery.

If anyone has information or can identify the suspects please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Department

