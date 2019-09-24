EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A rapper from East St. Louis was shot and killed outside a gas station Monday night.

Cedric Gooden, also known as ‘Cold Kase’ was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Mobil Gas Mart at 8301 State Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Belleville.

Police have not released any other information.

Anyone with information should contact East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Cold Kase's music is available on Apple Music. His latest album was released on May 10.

Many shared their condolences on social media.

