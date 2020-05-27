22-year-old college student found shot to death in Ferguson

Police are asking for help in locating a suspect in the shooting death of Kylan Harrell

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police have confirmed 22-year-old Kylan Harrell was found shot to death around 11:30 Tuesday night in the 5100 block of First Street.

Police said they are not sure where the shooting happened, but when they arrived on the scene at First Street, they found Harrell shot. Harrell was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police currently do not have a suspect and are asking for anyone with information to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

Harrell was a college student at Northwest Missouri State University.

The university's wellness services Facebook page shared a message about Harrell's death with students.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kylan Harrell, an influential leader and student on campus. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please give us a call at (660)562-1348.‬"