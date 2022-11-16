Police release sketch of suspect who abducted woman from Collinsville Starbucks

Police said a woman was abducted at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in what they're calling "a random act of violence from an unknown suspect."

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Collinsville police have released a police sketch and surveillance photos in the hopes of identifying a man who abducted and assaulted a woman Friday morning.

Officers with the Collinsville Police Department responded to the incident Friday at 7:55 a.m. They met with a woman at the Collinsville Crossing retail complex who reported she had been abducted at knifepoint.

The woman said she was in her car waiting for an online order at Starbucks. At around 7:05 a.m., she was approached by a man who pulled out a large knife and forced her to drive to the area of Troy, Illinois, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man then drove her back to the retail complex, parked her car in the Wendy's parking lot, and ran away toward the area of the Golden Corral and Walgreens at around 7:51 a.m. The woman called the police for help.

"Other than obvious trauma caused by a crime of this nature, no further injuries were reported," the police department said.

Wednesday, a police sketch was released of the suspect based on the victim's description and photos of a vehicle of interest in the abduction. The man was described as a white male in his mid-30s, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black high-top tennis shoes.

"At this point in time, it is believed this is a random act of violence by an unknown assailant. Investigators will continue to pursue additional leads and we encourage the public to remain vigilant of their surroundings," the department said.