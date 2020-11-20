Man found shot to death inside Collinsville apartment

Police said the call came in as a reported home invasion. They arrived to find a man shot to death inside an apartment unit

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in a possible home invasion in Collinsville, Illinois.

Officers with the Collinsville Police Department responded at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street. Police said the call came in as a reported home invasion.

Police arrived to find an apartment resident dead inside the unit from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Darian A. Woods. He was 23 years old.

The shooting scene prompted Collinsville police to request the activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. About 20 investigators are now assigned to the case, working to track down leads and sift through tips.