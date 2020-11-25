3 men charged with murder in death of Collinsville man

Two of the suspects are in custody but police are still looking for the third, who is considered to be armed and dangerous

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Three men have been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Collinsville last week.

George Lacey, 25, Adisa Smith, 27, and 40-year-old Demandrell Davis were each charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of home invasion.

Lacey was charged with an additional count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Nov. 19 at around 7:30 p.m., Collinsville police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street. Police said the call came in as a reported home invasion.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the unit with a gunshot wound. He was identified as 23-year-old Darian A. Woods.

Collinsville police requested the activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to help with the investigation. Over six days, the Major Case Squad conducted several interviews and pursued many leads before identifying the suspects.

On Tuesday, Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued the charges.

Smith and Davis are currently in custody at the Collinsville Police Department awaiting transfer. Authorities are still looking for Lacey, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Lacey's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.