Collinsville police asking for help in locating homicide suspect

Investigators believe Brittin knew Mendez, and this was not a random act of violence.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police need help finding a man they believe had some involvement in another man's death in Collinsville.

The Collinsville Police Department was called to 115 Rainbow Drive on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. Initially, officers thought they were responding to a medical emergency.

But when they got there, they found a 67-year-old man had sustained serious traumatic injuries. He has been identified as Robin Mendez. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, which confirmed Mendez’s death a homicide.

Investigators were able to find a person of interest, Robert Lee Brittin, very early in the investigation. According to officials, Brittin and Mendez knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

After talking to several witnesses, investigators also learned that Brittin was in the possession of Mendez's vehicle (example picture below).

It is believed Brittin frequents the North St. Louis and Washington Park, IL area.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131. If the vehicle is spotted, police request you contact 911 immediately.