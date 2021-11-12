x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Collinsville police asking for help in locating homicide suspect

Investigators believe Brittin knew Mendez, and this was not a random act of violence.
Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death after a body was found near the giant Catsup Bottle in Collinsville, Illinois, Wednesday.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police need help finding a man they believe had some involvement in another man's death in Collinsville. 

The Collinsville Police Department was called to 115 Rainbow Drive on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. Initially, officers thought they were responding to a medical emergency. 

But when they got there, they found a 67-year-old man had sustained serious traumatic injuries. He has been identified as Robin Mendez. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office. 

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, which confirmed Mendez’s death a homicide. 

Investigators were able to find a person of interest, Robert Lee Brittin, very early in the investigation. According to officials, Brittin and Mendez knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Credit: Collinsville Police Department

After talking to several witnesses, investigators also learned that Brittin was in the possession of Mendez's vehicle (example picture below).

Credit: Collinsville Police Department
Type: 2005 Chevrolet Impala 4-dr, Color: Maroon/Burgandy with Black Rims, Plates: IL Reg. Z888803

It is believed Brittin frequents the North St. Louis and Washington Park, IL area.  

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.  If the vehicle is spotted, police request you contact 911 immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

 

Related Articles

In Other News

South St. Louis bar owner struck by car, killed in front of his business