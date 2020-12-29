Police looking for man who tried to rob woman in Collinsville Walmart parking lot

Police said the suspect was about 6-foot tall with a thin build and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police are looking for an armed man that tried to rob a woman of her purse in the parking lot of a Collinsville, Illinois, Walmart Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Collinsville Crossing Boulevard at around 3 Sunday afternoon for a report of an attempted robbery. When they arrived, they were told two patrons were loading up their cars when a man got out of the passenger side of a dark SUV and approached them.

They said the man demanded the victim's purse and showed her the gun in his waistband. The woman refused and started yelling for help, at which time the suspect jumped back into the dark SUV and sped off.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the suspect was about 6-foot tall with a thin build and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Douglas Talbot at 618-344-2131 Ext. 5279 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.