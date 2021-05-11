Police identify 6 victims killed at Colorado Springs birthday party

Colorado Springs police said at a news conference on Tuesday that it appeared the suspect was upset that he wasn't invited to the gathering.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Tuesday identified six people killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party last weekend.

Police said a man drove to a birthday party at Canterbury Mobile Home Park early Sunday, walked inside and started shooting, killing six people and himself.

CSPD held a news conference Tuesday at which they identified the six victims in the shooting:

Sandra Ibarra

Jose Ibarra

Mayra Perez

Melvin Perez

Jose Gutierrez

Joana Cruz

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. May 9, officers responded to a report of the shooting at the mobile home park along South Powers Boulevard. Police said they found the victims inside a residence and that the suspect, identified as Teodoro Macias, 28, was believed to be among the dead.

Friends, family and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate two family birthdays when the shooting occurred. CSPD said it appeared the suspect was the boyfriend of one of the female victims and that he was upset that he hadn't been invited to the gathering.

"At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence," said Police Chief Vince Niski at a news conference on Tuesday.

The suspect had been dating his girlfriend for about a year and had a history of controlling and jealous behavior toward her, police said. A week prior to the shooting, at another gathering, there had been a conflict between the suspect and the family, according to CSPD.

When the shooter walked into the mobile home on Sunday and started shooting, there were seven adults and three children inside. One adult was able to escape, and the children, ages 2, 5 and 11, were not injured, police said.

Five of the adults were deceased at the scene. One of the victims, Jose Gutierrez, was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, CSPD said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or is a witness who hasn't spoken with detectives, was asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

