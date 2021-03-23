Former Columbia, Illinois, mayor pleads guilty to lying to investigators

Kevin Hutchinson pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators Monday, but the specifics of the plea agreement were sealed

COLUMBIA, Ill. — The former mayor of Columbia, Illinois, admitted to lying to corruption investigators after reaching a plea deal.

Kevin Hutchinson pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators Monday, but the specifics of the plea agreement were sealed.

His sentencing was set for June 28.

Hutchinson was indicted in February after federal investigators said he lied to a corruption task force about an insurance contract the city signed that benefited a company he owned.

According to the indictment, Hutchinson is a licensed insurance agent and owns a corporation called B.M.C. Associates in addition to being the mayor. The indictment said Hutchinson's company received referral commissions from health insurance and property/casualty loss insurance contracts that the city provides to its employees.

The indictment said he was required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interests. In his 2018 statement, he falsely stated he had no "personal financial interest, directly or indirectly, in any contract, work or business of the municipality."

In March 2019, Hutchinson was asked about the contracts by the Federal Metro-East Public Corruption Task Force. He told the officer of the task force and an FBI special agent that his only interest in the contracts the city had was his official capacity as the mayor of the city, which the indictment says is untrue.

Hutchinson resigned less than a week after he was indicted.