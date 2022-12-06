Confluence Academy student shot on school grounds by woman, police source says

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that a 20-year-old woman started a fight with a 17-year-old student.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a high school.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the school grounds of Confluence Preparatory Academy in Downtown West.

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that a 20-year-old woman started a fight with a 17-year-old student.

As school security was escorting the woman back onto the sidewalk, she pulled out a gun and shot at the student.

The student was shot in the hand.

Security detained the suspect, and she was taken away by police.

The police source said the shooting stemmed from a prior argument.

Police have applied for warrants, but at the time this story was published, the woman has not been charged.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.