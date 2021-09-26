'A consummate family man': Relatives remember St. Louis father shot to death at downtown vigil

"I'm hurt. We now hope the family gets justice and Cedric gets justice," said Patrick Brown.

ST. LOUIS — "Cedric was a consummate family man. He cared for everybody around him and he was the cornerstone for his family. You can definitely call me his brother. He was chosen family, " said Patrick Brown.

Brown beams with joy when he thinks about 34-year-old, Cedric Owens.

"He was easy going. The guy that got along with anybody, everybody," added Brown.

Owens had a five-year-old daughter. He was a U-P-S driver for several years and was recently engaged.

"He appreciated his family, his friends, and his time. You know the best type of guy. He didn't deserve this," said Patrick Brown.

Police say Owens was at a vigil near 20th and St. Charles Streets downtown Monday night, honoring his niece's boyfriend, 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas.

"She looked up to Cedric. She lost two people she loves in 24 hours," Brown said.

Investigators say Thomas was shot to death while trying to interrupt people breaking into cars in the area.

The family says while they were honoring Thomas at the crime scene when someone rode by in a dark-colored SUV and fired multiple gunshots.

Cedric Owens died at a hospital. Three others were wounded.

"This was wild and flagrant," said Patrick Brown.

Police also say dozens of people, including a number of children, ran for their lives.

"When someone is taken from you, you don't know how to deal with it. It's terrible. I'm hurt," said Owens' brother.

On Saturday, Owen's hurting loved ones comforted each other during a private memorial.

At this point, police are still looking for the shooter, the dark-colored vehicle, and a motive.

Owens' family hopes that will soon change.

"We just hope S-L-M-P-D can really diligently work this case, so the family can get justice and Cedric gets justice," said Patrick Brown.

On Friday, police released surveillance video, showing a man and woman wanted in connection with Demitrise Thomas' death.

The couple is seen walking down the street, and later running away.

Police say right now, there's no evidence linking them to the shootings at the vigil.