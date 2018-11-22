ALTON, Ill. — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring a man in Alton Wednesday morning has been arrested and charged.

Ernie L Sykes, 54 of Alton, was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Sykes is accused of shooting Angel Syddall and Daniel Ferrel multiple times. Syddall died and Ferrel was injured.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons thanked the community for their support and help in finding Sykes.

“I am proud of our community tonight. I will continue to pray for the family and friends of Angel Syddal and hope this arrest can bring them some peace in the midst of their grief.”

Alton police did not confirm a motive in the attack.

Sykes was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Syddall’s death, along with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Sykes is a convicted felon, having already been found guilty of burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His prior convictions led the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to add an additional charge of armed habitual criminal.

A judge has not set a bond for Sykes at this time.

