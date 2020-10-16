Man's Corvette stolen during armed robbery in south St. Louis

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Carondolet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old man was carjacked Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Around 3:30 p.m., a man was getting some items from his 1993 Chevy Corvette in the 6200 block of Virginia in the Carondelet neighborhood.

A young man approached from behind, pointed a firearm and demanded the man's belongings, according to a preliminary police report.

The man gave up his keys and cell phone and the gunman drove off in the Corvette. The man was not injured.

Police found the abandoned Corvette in the 2700 block of Meramec in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, about two miles north.